Northern Ireland weather: snow and freezing conditions on the way
The Met Office is forecasting the first snow of this winter next week along with freezing conditions as temperatures take a tumble.
Ahead of the arrival of colder weather, this weekend will see Saturday being the drier of the two days, with light rain in some areas.
Areas north and west of Lough Neagh are likely to see occasional showers, while Belfast and Co Down may see some isolated light outbreaks of rain.
Winter sunshine hopefully should make the day reasonably pleasant for anyone out and about, with a maximum temperature of 10 °C.
Saturday night will see any rain showers focused across northern areas of Northern Ireland, with most in the south staying dry. Widespread frost is likely with a minimum temperature of 0 °C.
Sunday will be a rather cloudy day with showers or longer periods of rain, most persistent and heavy in the far south and west.
The maximum temperature will be 9 °C.
The Met Office outlook for the start of the week is for colder temperatures to set in, bringing more wintry weather. Monday will be an overcast day with periods of rain and summit snow, which will turning heavy at times.
Brisk north to northwest winds are forecast to bring wintry showers on Tuesday, and Wednesday.
