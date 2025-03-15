It looks like Northern Ireland is in for some fine and mainly dry Spring weather this weekend.

With St Patrick’s Day on Monday, some people will be enjoying a long weekend off work and school and plan to get out and about.

According to the Met Office, it seems as if the next few days will be a good opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities.

The weekend begins with Saturday forecast to be a dry day with sunny spells.

Forecasters say the cold clear start with a frost will lead in to a fine dry day with plenty of sunshine, with some cloud bubbling up in the afternoon. Winds will remain light winds with a maximum temperature of 10 °C.

Saturday will stay dry through the evening with clear spells. It will be cloudier over night and staying mostly dry, but there is a chance of the odd light shower around the north coast. The minimum temperature will be 2 °C.

Sunday is forecast to be a fine, dry morning with good sunny spells. Some cloud may appear in the afternoon with the chance of the odd shower. The maximum temperature will be 12 °C.

The outlook for St Patrick’s Day is for a partly cloudy day with some sunny spells and chance of the odd shower. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with longer spells of sunshine. It will turning milder by day but forecasters say there will still be some night frost.