Storm Jocelyn is set to bring strong winds and rain to Northern Ireland as well as to much of Britain on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the clean-up continues following Storm Isha on Sunday.

The storm has been named by Met Éireann after Professor Jocelyn Bell Burnell, the brilliant astrophysicist who discovered the first pulsating radio stars (or pulsars) in 1967. The Lurgan-born scientist has led a distinguished career in research and teaching, with an emphasis on empowering women in physics.

The Met Office yellow weather warning is in place for all of Northern Ireland from 11am on Tuesday until 1pm on Wednesday.

Workers at Massereene Golf Club clearing away a fallen tree on the Lough Road, Antrim on Monday following the devastation of Storm Isha. Picture: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Along with high winds, the Met Office is warning the next spell of adverse weather could bring flooding to some areas.

The forecast for Tuesday is for a mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, some of this on the heavy side especially around the Sperrins, before turning showery later with a few bright spells. There will be strong to gale south to southwestertly winds. The maximum temperature is likely to be 13 °C.

There will be occasional blustery showers on Tuesday nght, with strong to gale force southwesterly winds veering westerly tonight, the gales becoming severe at times, perhaps storm force towards the north coast. The minimum temperature will be 7 °C.