The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Northern Ireland.

The warning is in place for all of Northern Ireland from 9pm tonight (Monday) until 10am tomorrow.

With cold temperatures starting to bite, the Met Office is warning that snow showers and icy patches may well cause some travel distruption in Northern Ireland.

Today is forecast to be mainly dry this afternoon with some brightness in the north and east together with odd wintry shower. Fermanagh may remain cloudy until late afternoon. It will be cold with a maximum temperature of 7 °C.

Tonight will see clear periods and a few scattered snow showers, giving a slight covering in places across northern areas. It will be cold night with a widespread frost. The minimum temperature is forecast to be -4 °C.

Tuesday will be a cold and bright day with some sunny intervals and a few snow showers, mostly across northern counties. The maximum temperature is likely to be 5 °C.