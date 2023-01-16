The Met Office is warning of further disruption across Northern Ireland as freezing conditions continue.

The yellow warning for snow and ice covering the majority of Northern Ireland has now been extended until midday on Wednesday, January 18. An earlier warning was in place until midday on Tuesday.

With snow already causing problems across Northern Ireland, forecasters are warning the public that more snow showers and icy stretches may cause continued disruption.

They say tonight (Tuesday) will be a cloudy evening and night with frequent sleet and snow showers, turning to rain along the north coast later. They are warning of icy stretches on the road network and of moderate falls of snow on hills in north. The minimum temperature is forecast to be 0 °C.

Wednesday looks set to bring frequent wintry showers in the morning. The afternoon will be brighter and drier with fewer showers, but it will be another cold day. The maximum temperature will be 4 °C.

The Department for Infrastructure said salting of the scheduled network has been taking place this afternoon (Tuesday) across northern areas of Northern Ireland.

Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

Motorists battle the snow on the A26 near Ballymena in Co Antrim. Picture: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia

According to the Met Office, the weather outlook for Thursday is for early showers, followed by more dry weather. There will be bright spells on Friday, perhaps freezing fog slow to clear and a little rain later in the west. Temperatures are forecast to lift on Saturday, which will start with early rain before becoming dry and milder.

Snow making driving difficult on the A26 near Ballymena in Co Antrim. Picture: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia