The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice for Northern Ireland.

The yellow warning covers the majority of Northern Ireland, is in place from 12 noon on Monday, January 16 until midday on Tuesday, January 17.

Forecasters are warning the public that snow showers and icy stretches may cause some disruption.

Advertisement

They say that many places will have a dry day today with a good deal of sunshine. It will be cloudier in the northern regions at times with the chance of a few snow showers. It will also be cold and the maximum temperature will be 3 °C.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and ice

Advertisement

Tonight it will be cloudy in northern areas at times with the risk of the occasional snow shower, otherwise dry and cold with long clear periods. The minimum temperature will be -5 °C.

The Met Office says it will be cold tomorrow with some clear or sunny spells but also some sleet or snow showers in the north and west at first, spreading east later. The maximum temperature will be 3 °C.

Advertisement