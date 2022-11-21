The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in many parts of Northern Ireland today (Monday, November 21).

Forecasters say heavy rain, especially in central and southern areas of Northern Ireland, will bring the risk of flooding to homes and businesses.

Motorists have also been warned that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There may also be delays to public transport and other travel services.

The weather warning is in place until midnight tonight.

The Met Office says Northern Ireland will have a dry start in the east but outbreaks of rain – which will be heavy at times – will extend from the west in the morning. Strong southeasterly winds will ease later and there will be a maximum temperature of 10 C.

The forecast for tonight is cloudy with outbreaks of rain, some heavy bursts at first but turning light and patchy overnight. There will be moderate to fresh easterly winds and a minimum temperature of 5 C.