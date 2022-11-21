Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Northern Ireland weather warning issued for heavy rain

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in many parts of Northern Ireland today (Monday, November 21).

By Valerie Martin
4 minutes ago

Forecasters say heavy rain, especially in central and southern areas of Northern Ireland, will bring the risk of flooding to homes and businesses.

Motorists have also been warned that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There may also be delays to public transport and other travel services.

The weather warning is in place until midnight tonight.

Most Popular

The Met Office says Northern Ireland will have a dry start in the east but outbreaks of rain – which will be heavy at times – will extend from the west in the morning. Strong southeasterly winds will ease later and there will be a maximum temperature of 10 C.

Read More
Home heating oil prices in Northern Ireland take welcome dip

Advertisement

The forecast for tonight is cloudy with outbreaks of rain, some heavy bursts at first but turning light and patchy overnight. There will be moderate to fresh easterly winds and a minimum temperature of 5 C.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across many parts of Northern Ireland.
Northern IrelandMet OfficeMotorists