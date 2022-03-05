Northern Ireland weather: what to expect this weekend

Forecasters at the Met Office say that once any early frost clears, it will be a dry day.

Some patchy cloud may appear in the afternoon with light winds.

The maximum temperature today is expected to be 9 C.

Tonight will be dry with light winds and largely clear skies.

This will allow some patchy fog and a widespread frost to form overnight and a minimum temperature of -5 C.

Sunday will have a cold, frosty start leading to a dry day.

The Met Office says it will be sunny in the morning, but patchy cloud will increase through the afternoon with light winds.