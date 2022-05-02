Loading...

Northern Ireland weather: what will May Day bring?

With many people off work today (Monday, May 2) for the bank holiday and hoping to spend some time outdoors, what can they expect the weather to be like?

By Valerie Martin
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 8:14 am

According to Met Office forecasters, the day will begin with some scattered showers across Northern Ireland. There may be some early mist and fog patches.

However, despite the rather cloudy start, the day is expected to turn brighter from the northerly areas of Northern Ireland for the afternoon.

Winds will be light and the maximum temperature expected is 17 C.

It will stay cloudy tonight for most areas with occasional light showers which are more likely to appear in the west and south.

Winds will be light and variable and the maximum temperature forecast to be 5 C.

