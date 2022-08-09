Northern Ireland weather: what will the weather be like in Northern Ireland this week?

Temperatures are set to rise across Northern Ireland this week with very warm and sunny weather expected.

By Valerie Martin
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 7:50 am

Forecasters at the Met Office say the heatwave will stay at least until the weekend with temperatures likely to hit the high 20s.

Today (Tuesday) will be a dry and bright day with any isolated fog patches soon clearing. There will be increasing amount of sunshine and it will feel very warm, the highest temperatures through Counties Armagh and Down.

There will be light winds with afternoon sea breezes possible and a maximum temperature of 24 C.

Enjoying the sunny weather at City Hall in Belfast.

The rest of the week looks like it will be equally warm and sunny,

On Wednesday any mist and fog will soon clear to leave a dry and mainly sunny day. It will be very warm or hot with some afternoon sea breezes. The maximum temperature will be 27 C.

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday is very warm or hot with plenty of sunshine. There will be some afternoon sea breezes with some early morning mist and fog.

People enjoying the weather at City Hall, Belfast

Meanwhile, the hot spell in July saw temperatures reach 31.2 degrees in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

