Northern Ireland weather: what's the Met Office forecast for the weekend?

The Met Office has forecast that Friday would be the hottest day of the year so far for some parts of the UK but those high temperatures won’t be happening in Northern Ireland.

Temperatures in areas of south-east of England are predicted to reach the low 30s but while the forecast for Northern Ireland is better than on Thursday, it isn’t going to reach that level of heat.

On Friday cloud in the east will soon break up to leave a dry morning with bright or sunny spells developing. Cloud will then thicken from the west through the afternoon. The maximum temperature is likely to be 21 °C.

Friday evening will be cloudy but mostly dry to begin with. Outbreaks of rain will spread across from the west this evening, becoming persistent and heavy at times through the early hours. The minimum temperature will be 13 °C

Enjoying a nice day at Helen’s Bay beach. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Forecasters say Saturday will be a cloudy day with persistent rain, some of which will be heavy. It will turn drier later across the western areas. The maximum temperature will be 16 °C.

Sunday will have a dry and bright start to Sunday, turning cloudier with rain in the west later.

The outlook for the start of next week is for occasional showers and rather cloudy on Monday. Tuesday is forecast to be dry with sunny spells.