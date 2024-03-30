Northern Ireland weather: what's the weather going to be like over Easter?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Some parts of the country have had weather warnings for rain, along with patches of snow and ice, making for a thoroughly miserable past few days.
The Met Office has indicated the weather over the Easter break will be somewhat mixed.
Saturday is forecast to begin bright, although there could be some showers in places.
There will be variable amounts of cloud and some bright or sunny periods. A few showers will develop which could be heavy at times with a chance of hail in the afternoon. The maximum temperature will be 12 °C.
Saturday evening may see a few showers at first but these will pass, leaving the rest of the night largely dry. Thickening cloud may bring some showery rain the south later. The minimum temperature will be 3 °C.
According to forecasters, Easter Sunday is looking quite reasonable. There will be a chance of showers at first in southern areas, otherwise it will be a dry day with some sunny periods. It will feel pleasantly warm in the afternoon sunshine and the winds will be light. The maximum temperature will be 14 °C.
The Met Office says Easter Monday will be dry and bright. It will be cloudy on Tuesday with some showers and becoming unsettled on Wednesday with a chance of rain, turning drier later.