Northern Ireland weather: will sunshine return for the final weekend of summer?
The Met Office is forecasting Saturday to be a fine, dry and sunny day with light winds.
Any early fog patches on Saturday morning will soon clear to leave settled weather. It will stay dry throughout the day, with all areas of Northern Ireland enjoying prolonged periods of sunshine.
Forecasters say the temperature will be slightly lower around the eastern coasts due to light southeast breezes. The maximum temperature will be 21 °C.
On Saturday night, southeast breezes will gradually bring cloud across eastern areas. However all areas will dry with clear skies for central and western parts leading to a seasonally chilly start for some rural areas.
Sunday is expected to be a cooler and duller day, with central and eastern parts of Northern Ireland likely to experience cloud with some patchy light rain, mainly during the late afternoon.
Western areas are expected to stay dry with some brighter spells developing. The maximum temperature will be 20 °C.
Forecasters say Monday and Tuesday will be rather cloudy with occasional patchy rain, and a risk of heavier, thundery outbreaks, mainly for Monday.
Wednesday is expected to be drier and turning brighter in the west.
