Northern Ireland weather: will there be a heatwave and what will the pollen levels be?

While forecasters are saying Northern Ireland won’t experience the same exceptionally high temperatures expected in other parts of the UK, they are warning that some spots could still reach 27 C on Monday.

The Met Office has issued the first ever Red warning for exceptional heat in some parts of England with temperatures forecast to reach a stiffling 40 C,

The Red extreme heat national severe weather warning will cover Monday (July 18) and Tuesday (July 19) for parts of central, northern, eastern and southeastern England. An Amber extreme heat warning, has put been in place for much of England and Wales for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday since earlier this week. The amber areas are also now extended to cover Cornwall, west Wales and parts of southern Scotland.

What is the forecast for Northern Ireland?

The Met Office for NI says Sunday will be a dry day with some bright or sunny spells, although the sunshine may be rather hazy at times. It will become very warm or hot, and also humid. The maximum temperature will be 26 C.

It will be dry throughout Monday and much of Tuesday with some bright or sunny spells and will be hot and humid. There may be thundery rain or showers later on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Forecasters say Wednesday will be cooler and showery.

Having a splashing time at Seapark near Holywood, Co Down are Mia,Charlotte and Melissa pictured with dad Gavin Willoughby. Picture: Press Eye

What will the pollen levels be?

According to the Met Office, the pollen levels in Northern Ireland will be medium over the next few days until dropping to low on Wednesday, There is likely to be some grass and weed pollen on warm, dry days.