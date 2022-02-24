Northern Ireland weather: yellow warning for ice

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice for many parts of Northern Ireland tonight (Thursday).

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 6:27 pm

The warning is in place between 8pm tonight and 9am tomorrow.

Members of the public have been warned to take care as some icy patches could occur on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The forecast for tomorrow is for mainly dry day, with sunny spells in the morning and early afternoon then gradually clouding over.

There will be freshening southwesterly winds which will turn milder. The maximum temperature will be 8 C.

The latest weather warning comes after wintry weather blasted across Northern Ireland today, causing disruption to services and travel and forcing a number of schools to close.

Police advise motorists not to travel unless 'absolutely necessary'
Bins in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area may not be emptied due to 'operational reasons'.
Northern IrelandMet Office