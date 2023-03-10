Another yellow warning is now in place for ice across Northern Ireland, stretching into Saturday morning.

This latest Met Office warning is in place for all counties until 10am tomorrow.

Road-users are especially urged to take extra care when out and about as ice is likely to be a hazard where snow has fallen and also on untreated surfaces.

Motorists are warned that as temperatures fall across all counties of Northern Ireland this evening this will lead to untreated surfaces left wet by snow melt becoming icy at all levels, with some disruption to travel likely.

The Met Office says there will be a few wintry showers across northern parts this evening becoming confined to the north coast overnight.

It will be a dry night with clear periods and a widespread frost, resulting in icy stretches on untreated surfaces. The minimum temperature will be -5 °C.

Saturday morning is likely to be dry with icy patches. Rain and sleet, with some hill snow, will extend northeast across all parts in the afternoon and it will remain wet into the evening.

Forecasters say Saturday will be a cold day, wth a maximum temperature of 5 °C.

