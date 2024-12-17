Northern Ireland weather: yellow warning for wind in place

By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Dec 2024, 16:39 BST
A yellow weather warning for wind is in place in parts of Northern Ireland. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.placeholder image
A yellow weather warning for wind is in place in parts of Northern Ireland. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The public has been warned of strong winds potentially causing problems throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning across parts of Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place until 8am on Wednesday mainly across counties Down and Antrim and including Belfast.

Forecasters say the wind could cause travel disruption to anyone planning to go out on Tuesday night and first thing on Wednesday morning.

Tuesday night will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, which will be heavy at times. There will be strong southerly winds, with gales in the evening across eastern counties.

The winds will and becoming westerly through the early hours.

On Wednesday, early rain will clear to bring a bright day with a few scattered showers blowing in from the west. The strong westerly winds will ease and the day will feel a little colder, with a maximum temperature of 9 °C.

