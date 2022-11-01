The Met Office has put a warning for heavy rain in place from 8am to 3pm, saying travel may be disrupted and there could be flooding in places.

The forecast is for a cloudy morning with rain, heavy at times affecting most parts of Northern Ireland. It is expected that brighter, showery weather will follow for the afternoon.

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning for wind along parts of the eastern counties of Northern Ireland has also been issued for Wednesday from 7am to 8pm.

The Met Office says this period of very windy weather is expected to affect Irish Sea coastal areas before spreading to parts of northern England.

The outlook for Thursday is rather cloudy and showery with heavy rain at times. Drier and brighter weather is expected to follow on Friday then a band of rain is forecast for all parts of Northern Ireland early on Saturday.

Flash flooding after torrential rain causing traffic chaos in Belfast on Monday evening. Picture: Davis McCormick/Pacemaker Press