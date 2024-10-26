Northern Ireland weekend weather: here's what the Met Office is forecasting
Saturday morning will begin bright with some sunshine in eastern areas, but with southwesterly winds freshening up.
It will start to cloud over with rain spreading from west during the afternoon, and this will be heavy at times. The rain will clear towards the evening. The maximum temperature is likely to be 14 °C.
The last of the rain will clear Co Down by early evening, followed by a mainly dry night with clear spells. Forecasters say there could perhaps be a light shower towards the north coast. The minimum temperature will be 4 °C.
Sunday will also start bright with some sunshine, but will then cloud over from the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which will turn misty later over high ground. The maximum temperature is likely to be 12 °C.
The outlook for Monday is for cloudy weather with some patchy rain on Monday. Tuesday is forecast to be dry and bright with some sunshine, and Wednesday cloudy in western areas.
