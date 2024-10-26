Northern Ireland weekend weather: here's what the Met Office is forecasting

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Oct 2024, 08:35 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2024, 08:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Met Office forecasters say it will be a weekend of mixed weather fortunes across Northern Ireland

Saturday morning will begin bright with some sunshine in eastern areas, but with southwesterly winds freshening up.

It will start to cloud over with rain spreading from west during the afternoon, and this will be heavy at times. The rain will clear towards the evening. The maximum temperature is likely to be 14 °C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The last of the rain will clear Co Down by early evening, followed by a mainly dry night with clear spells. Forecasters say there could perhaps be a light shower towards the north coast. The minimum temperature will be 4 °C.

Mixed weather fortunes are forecast for this weekend. Picture: pixabayMixed weather fortunes are forecast for this weekend. Picture: pixabay
Mixed weather fortunes are forecast for this weekend. Picture: pixabay

Sunday will also start bright with some sunshine, but will then cloud over from the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which will turn misty later over high ground. The maximum temperature is likely to be 12 °C.

The outlook for Monday is for cloudy weather with some patchy rain on Monday. Tuesday is forecast to be dry and bright with some sunshine, and Wednesday cloudy in western areas.

Related topics:Met OfficeNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice