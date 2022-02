A yellow weather warning has been put in place between 6pm on Wednesday and 6pm on Thursday.

Forecasters say that a period of strong winds could bring disruption, particularly in the more northerly areas of Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow warning for wind details the potential for disruption to ferry, road, rail and air travel; the possibility of power cuts; damage to buildings and the danger of large waves along coastal areas.