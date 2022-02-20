Storm Franklin batters Portrush on Sunday. Picture: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker Press

Pictures as Storm Franklin blows in with amber weather warning in place

The force of Storm Franklin is being felt as the Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind in parts of Northern Ireland.

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 1:53 pm

The warning is in place until 7am tomorrow (Monday).

While the yellow warning remains in place for the whole of Northern Ireland, the more severe amber warning has been issued mainly for Belfast and areas to the north and west.

Check out these photos as Storm Franklin makes its presence felt.

1.

Strong winds causing large waves at Portrush as Storm Franklin arrives. Picture: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker Press

2.

The amber warning for wind is in place until Monday morning. Picture: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker Press

3.

The A1 road near Banbridge was flooded by heavy rain on Sunday. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

4.

Storm Franklin makes its way to the north coast on Sunday. Picture: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker Press

Northern IrelandMet OfficeBelfast
