P&O Ferries: Larne and Cairnryan services cancelled due to Storm Jocelyn
P&O Ferries’ Larne and Cairnryan crossings have been cancelled today due to the stormy weather conditions.
A post on the ferry operator’s X (Twitter) account this afternoon read: “Please be advised that due to Storm Jocelyn all 16:00, 20:00, 23:59 and 04:00 sailings on our Larne and Cairnryan services are cancelled.
"Please call 01304 44 88 88 to reschedule or send us a message for details on cancelling your booking.”
Storm Jocelyn is set to continue bringing strong winds and rain to Northern Ireland today and into tomorrow.