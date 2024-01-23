Register
P&O Ferries: Larne and Cairnryan services cancelled due to Storm Jocelyn

P&O Ferries’ Larne and Cairnryan crossings have been cancelled today due to the stormy weather conditions.
By Helena McManus
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 15:02 GMT
A post on the ferry operator’s X (Twitter) account this afternoon read: “Please be advised that due to Storm Jocelyn all 16:00, 20:00, 23:59 and 04:00 sailings on our Larne and Cairnryan services are cancelled.

"Please call 01304 44 88 88 to reschedule or send us a message for details on cancelling your booking.”

Storm Jocelyn is set to continue bringing strong winds and rain to Northern Ireland today and into tomorrow.

