Queen’s jubilee weekend: what is the weather forecast for NI?

So whether you are planning to attend one of the many organised events or just want to enjoy time outdoors, what weather can you expect

Thursday, June 2:

Forecasters say there will be a mainly dry start to the day with morning brightness across eastern counties of Northern Ireland.

However, thicker cloud and outbreaks of rain will reach the west during the morning, turning heavier, then extending eastwards during the afternoon and evening.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 17 C.

It will be cloudy with rain through the evening. The rain will ease for most areas towards midnight but some showers may persist across Counties Down and Antrim and it will stay cloudy for most. The minimum temperature will be 8 C.

Friday, June 3:

There will be a cloudy start to the day with patchy rain in the east.

The cloud cover will lift and break towards midday with some showers, a few heavy and perhaps thundery.

The maximum temperature is forecast to be 18 C.

Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5: