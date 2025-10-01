The Met Office has issued a weather alert for strong winds across Northern Ireland this weekend.

A yellow warning has been put in place from 4pm on Friday, October 3 until 6am on Saturday, October 4 affecting Counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Derry/Londonderry and Tyrone.

Forecasters say Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of strong winds to Northern Ireland during Friday and Friday night.

Westerly winds will pick up during the afternoon, peaking during the evening with gusts of 50 to 60 mph likely for many areas and could reach 60 to 70 mph for a time.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds is in place for Northern Ireland from Friday, October 3. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press.

Exposed coasts and hills will see the highest gusts which could exceed 70 mph. Strong winds will also be accompanied by spells of heavy rain.

The public is advised to expect the following:

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs;

Delays to road, rail, air and ferry services are likely;

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage;

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties;

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris;

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.