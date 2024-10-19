Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People throughout Northern Ireland are being urged to stay safe on Sunday as Storm Ashley blasts across all counties.

Multi-agency partners including various Stormont departments have met and will continue to meet over the weekend as preparations continue ahead of the first named storm of the season.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning for strong winds in place from 3am to midnight on Sunday.

The storm could cause disruption to travel, damage to buildings and potentially bring power cuts and affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

A yellow warning of strong winds is in place ahead of the arrival of Storm Ashley on Sunday. Picture: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

There’s also a risk of injury and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wisson, said: “Storm Ashley will bring strong winds for most of the UK on Sunday before it clears on Monday, with a chance of some disruption across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, north west England and west Wales.

"A period of especially strong winds are expected on Sunday afternoon and evening in western Scotland, where gusts could potentially reach 70-80mph in exposed areas and an Amber warning for winds has been issued here. More generally 50-60 mph are possible in some inland areas in other parts of the warning area, especially Northern Ireland and western Scotland, and perhaps up to 60-70 mph along exposed coasts and hills. These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides, may cause some disruption.”

These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides and large waves can generate a tidal surge which may cause some disruption.

A spokesperson from the Department for Infrastructure said staff from all agencies are “monitoring the situation and making preparations to respond to any impacts”.

"The weather conditions could lead to debris on the roads, fallen trees and spray or large waves on exposed and vulnerable coastal areas. Due to the potential for large waves, flooding of coastal roads is also possible - please remember not to drive through flood water.

"Traffic disruption is possible so please plan ahead, stay up to date with the latest weather and travel advice and take extra care if travelling. Advice and information on the current weather warnings is available at: Strong winds weather warning - information and advice. It may be necessary to close some roads or put temporary restrictions in place. Road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights. Remember to reduce your speed, stay well behind the vehicle in front, remain focused and always wear your seatbelt. Traffic information can be found at: TrafficWatchNI - Home. You can report an obstruction at: Report an obstruction on a road or street | nidirect or call the 24-hour number on 0300 200 7899.”

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ (DAERA) is advising the public not to visit affected forests, country parks and nature reserves in the affected areas until the high winds subside. There is an increased likelihood and risk associated with falling branches and debris. The Department said it will endeavour to reinstate any affected public access as soon as possible.

“Monitoring of river levels and tidal surges has been ongoing and will continue until the weather warning has elapsed. Rivers teams remain on standby and have been checking and clearing drainage screens and other assets. Regional Community Resilience Groups have also been advised of weather patterns and to make appropriate preparations,” the Department spokesperson said.

"The power of water is often on show during a storm as waves crash against harbour walls, piers and cliffs. It looks spectacular but surges can easily sweep a person off their feet and into trouble. All it takes is one wave to drag you out to sea – a dramatic photograph or selfie is not worth risking your life. If you see someone get carried away by a wave, call 999 and ask for Coastguard.”

NIE Networks is reminding the public to stay clear of any damaged electricity equipment and report it immediately to the Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Members of the public should never approach a broken pole or electricity line.

Anyone who experiences a power cut they can check for updates at Powercheck NI (powercheck.nienetworks.co.uk) and report the fault online or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.