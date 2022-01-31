Storm Corrie brings blocked roads and travel disruption

A number of roads were blocked or obstucted by fallen trees in areas including Kilrea Road near Upperlands, Maghera; Crawfordsburn Road near the Clandeboye estate in Bangor; Drones Road near the Fivey Road junction, Armoy; Greenfield Road, Kells; Benvardin Road, Ballybogey; Kings Road and Upper Malone Road, Belfast and Dunminning Road between Cullybackey and Glarryford, Ballymena.

As a result of the adverse weather, some of today’s sailings on the P&O Irish Sea route between Larne and Cairnryan have been cancelled.

Corrie was the second storm to batter Northern Ireland in just a few days, following in the wake of Storm Malik.

However, the weather forecast for today shows that the strong winds which prompted a yellow weather warning for parts of Northern Ireland over the weekend are due to decrease.

The Met Office says this morning will see bright or sunny intervals and occsional showers. It will then cloud over with occasional rain or drizzle in the afternoon.

It is forecast to be a breezy day with strong winds around the North Channel coastline at first. The maximum temperature will be 7 C.

It will be cloudy through most of the night with some outbreaks of mostly light rain and drizzle. Turning milder overnight, the minimum temperature is forecast to be 6 C.