Storm Corrie brings second weekend weather warning to NI

Storm Corrie is the name given to this latest low pressure system, following Storm Malik which caused disruption in Northern Ireland yesterday (Saturday) with fallen trees and ferry cancellations.

The Met Office is predicting that after a quite bright start this morning, rain will spread east during the afternoon, followed by scattered showers later.

Southwesterly winds will become strong through the afternoon.

There will be strong westerly winds during the evening, severe for a time particularly along the north coast, then gradually easing after midnight.

There will be clear spells and blustery showers, with these turning wintry over hills.

The weather warning is presently in place throughout tomorrow morning.

The public has been warned of potential disruption to travel and power supplies.

Storm Corrie sweeps in immediately following Storm Malik

Crossings on P&O Irish Sea’s Larne-Cairnryan route have been affected by the adverse weather with some cancellations today and tomorrow.