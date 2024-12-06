In response to the anticipated severe weather conditions brought by Storm Darragh this weekend, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has announced the temporary closure of several facilities and cancellation of events to prioritise public safety.

The borough’s flagship festive event, Enchanted Winter Garden in Antrim Castle Gardens, has been cancelled on Friday evening (December 6) and Saturday evening (December 7).

Crumlin Glen, Antrim Castle Gardens, Millrace Trail, Steeple Round Tower, Rea’s Wood, Sixmilewater Park, Ballyclare War Memorial Park, Randalstown River Walk and Viaduct, Toome Canal Walk, Burnside River Walk, Sentry Hill, Whiteabbey Glen, Global Point, Newtownabbey Way at The Mill and Threemilewater Park will be closed from 3pm on Friday, December 6 and all-day Saturday, December 7.

A council spokesperson confirmed that they will be assessed for damage and debris on Sunday (December 8) before reopening.

Barriers will be closed at Jordanstown Loughshore and Hazelbank on December 7.

All playparks will be closed on Saturday and are scheduled to reopen on Sunday, subject to safety assessments.

Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) will be closed on Saturday, December 7 and limited street cleansing services will be in place.

Meanwhile, outdoor leisure bookings are cancelled for Saturday, but will resume on Sunday.

Golf courses will be closed on Saturday and reopen on Sunday and leisure centres will remain open as usual.

Theatre at The Mill will operate as scheduled.

Commenting on the changes to services, a spokesperson for the local authority stated: “We appreciate the public’s understanding and co-operation during this period of disruption.

"The safety of our community remains our top priority. For further updates, please visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/service-disruptions"