Storm Dudley: Mid Ulster parks and forests to close

he sites will close from 3pm today and the council has confirmed all sites will remain closed until further notice pending a safety inspection.
Speaking about the decision, a spokesperson for the local authority confirmed the decision was taken following a Met Office warning for high winds.
“With a Met Office yellow weather warning for strong winds in place between 3pm on Wednesday, February 16 and 6am on Thursday, February 17 as well as an amber warning between 4pm and 23:59pm on Wednesday, February 16, we are taking the precaution of closing all Council forest and parks sites from Wednesday 16 at 3pm,” said the spokesperson.
“All sites will remain closed until further notice pending safety inspections.”
The site affected are:
Ardtrea Riverside Walk;
Augher Riverside Walk;
Ballyronan Marina and Wood;
Blessingbourne Mountain Bike Trails;
Brantry Lough and Forest;
Cabin Wood, Cookstown;
Caledon Riverside Walk;
Coalisland Canal;
Davagh Mountain Bike Trails;
Derrynoyd Forest and Riverside Walk;
Drum Manor Play Park entrance, Cookstown;
Dungannon Park;
Glencull;
Glenmore;
Iniscarn Forest;
Knockmany Forest Trails;
Maghera Walled Garden Walk;
Manor Park, Moneymore;
Moydamlaght Forest;
OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory;
Pomeroy Forest;
Portglenone Angling Facility;
Roundlake Caravan and Camping site, Fivemiletown;
Washingbay Walk and Windmill Wood.