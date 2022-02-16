Storm Dudley: Mid Ulster parks and forests to close

he sites will close from 3pm today and the council has confirmed all sites will remain closed until further notice pending a safety inspection.

Speaking about the decision, a spokesperson for the local authority confirmed the decision was taken following a Met Office warning for high winds.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

“With a Met Office yellow weather warning for strong winds in place between 3pm on Wednesday, February 16 and 6am on Thursday, February 17 as well as an amber warning between 4pm and 23:59pm on Wednesday, February 16, we are taking the precaution of closing all Council forest and parks sites from Wednesday 16 at 3pm,” said the spokesperson.