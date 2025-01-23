Storm Éowyn: highest level of weather warning issued for province with risk of 'dangerous conditions and widespread disruption'

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 10:18 BST
A red weather warning for very strong winds associated with Storm Éowyn has been issued for Northern Ireland.

The highest level of alert is for Friday (January 24) between 7.00am and 2.00pm with the Met Office advising of “very dangerous conditions with widespread disruption and significant impacts expected”.

It added: “ Southwesterly then westerly winds will rapidly increase from west to east during the Friday morning rush hour with peak gusts of 80-90 mph fairly widely and perhaps up to 100 mph along some exposed coasts.

"This brings the risk of significant disruption to transport and power supplies, as well as dangerous conditions outdoors."

The highest level of warning has been issued for the province on Friday. Image: Met OfficeThe highest level of warning has been issued for the province on Friday. Image: Met Office
The highest level of warning has been issued for the province on Friday. Image: Met Office

Winds are then forecast to gradually ease from the south through Friday afternoon.

People are advised to expect the following:

  • Flying debris resulting in danger to life;
  • Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes;
  • Very dangerous driving conditions with fallen trees on roads;
  • Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage;
  • Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down;
  • Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

With a series of weather warnings issued earlier, a multi-agency response is being prepared with additional staff on standby to respond to the storm’s impact.

The Department for Infrastructure’s roads and rivers teams have been checking and clearing road gullies and other drainage and infrastructure.

Monitoring of river levels and sea levels has been ongoing and Regional Community Resilience Groups have been advised of weather patterns and to make appropriate preparations.

