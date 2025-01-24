Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has issued an update on its services and facilities in relation to Storm Éowyn.

The local authority says it has been carrying out health and safety inspections and advises of the following for Saturday (January 25):

Cemeteries will open as normal;

Public toilets will open as normal;

Football pitches: all morning matches are cancelled (Ballymena Showgrounds will be open in the afternoon);

Household recycling centres will open as normal;

Leisure centres will open as normal;

Parks and open spaces – key parks will remain closed to clean up any debris following the storm;

All community centres will remain closed (to allow for inspections following the storm).

Furthermore, it advises of the following in relation to *bin collections (subject to accessibility due to the yellow snow and ice warning from the Met Office):

Black bins due to be collected today (January 24) in Ballymena, will now be lifted on Saturday, January 25;

Blue bins due to be collected today (January 24) in Larne, will now be lifted Saturday, January 25;

Brown bins in Carrickfergus and Larne due to be collected today (January 24), will be lifted on Friday, February 7;

*Bryson Recycling have advised there will be no kerbie box collections on Friday, January 24 or Saturday, January 25.

The statement continued: “️We thank you for your patience and understanding and we will keep you updated on our social media pages.”