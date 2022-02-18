Storm Eunice: Mid Ulster parks and forests remain closed

Mid Ulster District Council’s forests and parks remained closed today (Friday) due to Storm Eunice.

By Adam Morton, Local Democracy Reporter
Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:23 pm

Following the decision on Wednesday to close the amenities as a precaution in anticipation of the arrival of Storm Dudley, the council decided to keep them closed as a second storm battered Northern Ireland this week.

The site affected are: 

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Ardtrea Riverside Walk; 

The entrance to Dungannon Park. Picture: Google

Augher Riverside Walk;

Ballyronan Marina and Wood;

Blessingbourne Mountain Bike Trails; 

Brantry Lough and Forest;

Cabin Wood, Cookstown;

Caledon Riverside Walk;

Coalisland Canal; 

Davagh Mountain Bike Trails;

Derrynoyd Forest and Riverside Walk;

Drum Manor Play Park entrance, Cookstown;

Dungannon Park;

Glencull;

Glenmore;

Iniscarn Forest; 

Knockmany Forest Trails;

Maghera Walled Garden Walk;

Manor Park, Moneymore;

Moydamlaght Forest;

OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory;

Pomeroy Forest;

Portglenone Angling Facility;

Roundlake Caravan and Camping site, Fivemiletown; 

Washingbay Walk and Windmill Wood.

Northern IrelandMet Office