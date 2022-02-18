Storm Eunice: Mid Ulster parks and forests remain closed

Following the decision on Wednesday to close the amenities as a precaution in anticipation of the arrival of Storm Dudley, the council decided to keep them closed as a second storm battered Northern Ireland this week.
The site affected are:
Ardtrea Riverside Walk;
Augher Riverside Walk;
Ballyronan Marina and Wood;
Blessingbourne Mountain Bike Trails;
Brantry Lough and Forest;
Cabin Wood, Cookstown;
Caledon Riverside Walk;
Coalisland Canal;
Davagh Mountain Bike Trails;
Derrynoyd Forest and Riverside Walk;
Drum Manor Play Park entrance, Cookstown;
Dungannon Park;
Glencull;
Glenmore;
Iniscarn Forest;
Knockmany Forest Trails;
Maghera Walled Garden Walk;
Manor Park, Moneymore;
Moydamlaght Forest;
OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory;
Pomeroy Forest;
Portglenone Angling Facility;
Roundlake Caravan and Camping site, Fivemiletown;
Washingbay Walk and Windmill Wood.