A number of councils have announced plans to shut parks and other sites with Storm Floris expected to hit Northern Ireland at the start of next week.

A yellow warning has been issued for a spell of “unseasonably strong and potentially disruptive winds” between 6am on Monday, August 4 and 6am on Tuesday, August 5.

As a result, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council says there will be disruption to its services and facilities on Monday.

The council stated: “All parks, open spaces, forest parks, golf courses and caravan parks will be closed on Monday 4 August. Household Recycling Centres will be closed on Monday 4 August.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the province. Photo: Pacemaker

"During this period of strong winds, visitors are strongly advised to avoid these areas due to potential danger from falling debris. We thank you for your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Ahead of the storm’s arrival, Mid Ulster District Council says it is taking the precaution of closing all its forest and parks sites for the duration of the warning.

“Sites will remain closed until further notice pending safety inspections after the warning has expired.”

Other local councils are flagging up the yellow weather warning too. Meanwhile, NI Water has announced Silent Valley Mountain Park, Co Down, will be closed on Monday.

Silent Valley Mountain Park is to shut on Monday, August 4, in response to weather warning. Photo provided by NI Water

In a statement, NI Water added: “The closure comes as the forecast predicts Storm Floris is set to bring ‘unseasonable strong winds’ along with ‘heavy rain’. Northern Ireland set to be one of the worst hit areas, according to the Met Office.

"The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety as some trees at Silent Valley were damaged following Storm Éowyn.

"While the park was partially reopened earlier this year, some walking and nature trails remain closed due to the damage. Repairs are ongoing, but it will take time to fully restore all areas.”

A site inspection will take place on Tuesday to determine if it is safe to reopen the park.

The Met Office says the strongest winds are most likely to occur across northern Scotland on Monday, but many inland areas are likely to see westerly wind gusts of 40-50 mph with 60-70 mph possible.

It added: "Winds will first ease in the west during later Monday but remaining very strong overnight until early Tuesday in the east. Heavy rain may also contribute to the disruption in places.”

The public is advised to expect the following:

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen;

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible;

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage;

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties;

Some roads and bridges may close;

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.