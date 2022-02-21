Storm Franklin: latest list of roads closed across Northern Ireland

Road users have also been urged to be aware of surface water on many roads due to heavy rain and are advised to slow down and drive with care.

The list of road closures or where there are difficulties is as follows (information as at 4.45pm and provided by the Department for Infrastructure):

Co Down

The A1 road near Banbridge was flooded by heavy rain on Sunday. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Craigdarragh Road, Bangor - road closed due to fallen tree.

Co Derry / Londonderry

Belraugh Road, Coleraine - road closed due to fallen tree.

Co Tyrone

Lower Grange Road - road closed due to fallen tree.

Tiroony Road, Sixmilecross - road closed due to fallen tree.

Dyan Road at Enagh Lough, close to Caledon village, - closed due to water levels rising in Enagh Lough and making the road impassable. Diversion via Aughnacloy has been set up, at the Derrycourtney Road in Caledon and he Rehaghy Road coming from the Eglish side.

Co Fermanagh

Edenamolehill Road - road closed due to fallen tree.

Co Antrim

Ballymena Road, Larne - road closed due to fallen tree.

Garvagy Road, Ballymena - road closed due to fallen tree.

Fivey Road, Ballymoney - road closed due to fallen tree.

Enagh Road, Ballymoney - road closed due to fallen tree.

Co Armagh