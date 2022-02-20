Storm Franklin: Met Office amber warning in place for Northern Ireland

The amber warning is in place from midnight tonight (Sunday) until 7am tomorrow.

While the yellow warning remains in place for the whole of Northern Ireland, the more severe amber warning has been issued mainly for Belfast and areas to the north and west.

Forecasters say the spell of very strong winds associated with Storm Franklin will bring disruption to parts of the country early on Monday.

Travel is already being disrupted with P&O and Stena Line both alerting passengers that Irish Sea routes will be affected by the expected gusts.

What could be expected with an amber warning? Here’s the Met Office guide.

* Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life

* Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, along with trees / branches being brought down.

* Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected.

* Some roads and bridges likely to close.

* There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.