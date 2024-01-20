Storm Isha: Met Office issues Northern Ireland amber weather warning for strong winds
An amber weather warning for wind has been issued for the whole of Northern Ireland, with the public warned that disruption to travel and power supplies is likely.
The wind alert comes into force at 6pm on Sunday, remaining in place until 9am on Monday.
The Met Office warns there is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
Storm Isha may also cause damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs and the Met Office has warned that some roads and bridges may have to close.
Anyone travelling has been advised that they could face longer journey times and cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected.
A warning has also been issued of potential injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.
The change in weather has come as the cold Arctic air that has been dominating the UK in recent days is subsiding, replaced by an Atlantic influence which will bring a return to milder conditions, but also bring wet and windy weather.
Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Storm Isha will bring strong winds to the whole of the UK through Sunday and into Monday. The areas of particular concern are reflected by a large amber severe weather warning which covers Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales, much of northern England as well as southwestern parts of England.
“In these regions we could see gusts frequently between 50-60mph and even up to 80mph in exposed coastal locations