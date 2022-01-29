Storm Malik: fallen trees across NI and cancelled ferry crossings

Fallen trees have blocked roads in a number of areas and ferry services have also been affected.

Police are currently warning that the Chapel Road in Aghalee, Co Armagh is closed in both directions.

Diversions are in place and police are advising motorists to find an alternative route.

Other roads that had been blocked by fallen trees included the Rathgael Road in Bangor, the Ardlough Road near the Drumahoe Veterinary Clinic in Co Londonderry and the Belvoir Road near Dunseverick Avenue in Belfast.

Meanwhile, a number of ferry crossings have been cancelled across the weekend on P&O Ferries’ Larne-Cairnryan route due to the adverse weather conditions.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning this weekend, with strong winds having the potential to disrupt travel and power supplies.