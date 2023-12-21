Storm Pia: Northern Ireland road closures and traffic disruption as PSNI issue warning for motorists
The PSNI has also advised the public to consider the potential risks before they make any journeys and not to put themselves or others in unnecessary danger.
“A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office is currently in place for wind and we are advising road users to exercise caution,” a police spokesperson said.
"Please drive slowly to minimize the impact of wind gusts and also be aware of high-sided vehicles on more exposed roads.
"If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind. Road users should also be advised of longer travel times for journeys.”
The yellow weather warning for wind, extending across all parts of Northern Ireland, had originally been in place until 9pm on Thursday evening. This has since been reduced to 3pm.
The Met Office said that with the strongest winds occurring this morning, the warning end time has been brought forward as winds slowly ease and impacts become less likely.
A number of roads across Northern Ireland have been affected by fallen trees and debris.
Translink also reported that some bus and rail services have been impacted by the weather, including the railway line between Bangor and Belfast Lanyon Place.being blocked by a fallen tree.
Trafficwatch NI has reported, in an update at 10.09am, the following road problems:
Co Fermanagh
Glenasheevar Road, Derrygonnelly - Fallen tree blocking both lanes.
Old Junction Road, Trillick - Fallen tree blocking both lanes.
Killadeas Road, Ballinamallard - Fallen tree blocking both lanes.
Co Down
Newcastle Road, Downpatrick - Fallen tree blocking one lane.
Co Londonderry
Clooney Road - Fallen tree blocking one lane.
Co Armagh
Drumilly Road, Loughall - Fallen tree blocking both lanes. (Road closed and diversions are in place)
Co Antrim
The Cutts, Dunmurry - Fallen tree blocking two lanes.
Crankill Road, Ballymena - Fallen tree blocking one lane.
Police say officers have been assisting with traffic control whilst local roads are being cleared of any obstructions, and thank members of the public for their patience as they continue to do so.