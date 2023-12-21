Storm Pia: Northern Ireland road closures and traffic disruption as PSNI issue warning for motorists

Storm Pia is blasting parts of Northern Ireland with strong winds on Thursday, with a Met Office warning of possible disruption to travel and potential power cuts.

The PSNI has also advised the public to consider the potential risks before they make any journeys and not to put themselves or others in unnecessary danger.

“A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office is currently in place for wind and we are advising road users to exercise caution,” a police spokesperson said.

"Please drive slowly to minimize the impact of wind gusts and also be aware of high-sided vehicles on more exposed roads.

"If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind. Road users should also be advised of longer travel times for journeys.”

The yellow weather warning for wind, extending across all parts of Northern Ireland, had originally been in place until 9pm on Thursday evening. This has since been reduced to 3pm.

The Met Office said that with the strongest winds occurring this morning, the warning end time has been brought forward as winds slowly ease and impacts become less likely.

A number of roads across Northern Ireland have been affected by fallen trees and debris.

A Met Office yellow warning for wind is in place across Northern Ireland until 3pm on Thursday. Picture: Graham Baalham-Curry / PressEye

Translink also reported that some bus and rail services have been impacted by the weather, including the railway line between Bangor and Belfast Lanyon Place.being blocked by a fallen tree.

Trafficwatch NI has reported, in an update at 10.09am, the following road problems:

Co Fermanagh

Glenasheevar Road, Derrygonnelly - Fallen tree blocking both lanes.

Old Junction Road, Trillick - Fallen tree blocking both lanes.

Killadeas Road, Ballinamallard - Fallen tree blocking both lanes.

Co Down

Newcastle Road, Downpatrick - Fallen tree blocking one lane.

Co Londonderry

Clooney Road - Fallen tree blocking one lane.

Co Armagh

Drumilly Road, Loughall - Fallen tree blocking both lanes. (Road closed and diversions are in place)

Co Antrim

The Cutts, Dunmurry - Fallen tree blocking two lanes.

Crankill Road, Ballymena - Fallen tree blocking one lane.