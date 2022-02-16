Storms Dudley and Eunice to batter Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is to be battered by not just one, but two storms over the next few days.

By Valerie Martin
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 8:13 am

The Met Office is warning that Storm Dudley is set to bring a spell of very strong winds and a risk of disruption later today (Wednesday) and into the small hours of Thursday.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place between 3pm today and 6am tomorrow across all of Northern Ireland,

The winds are predicted to be stronger in the north coast areas, with a more severe amber weather warning in place between 4pm and midnight.

Strong winds and waves hit the coast at Newcastle, Co. Down during Storm Barra in December. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Forecasters say that outbreaks of rain across Northern Ireland will turn heaver and more persistent during the morning then clearing to sunny intervals and blustery showers in the afternoon.

Winds will ease for a time then strengthen during the afternoon, with severe westerly gales along the north coast. The maximum temperature will be 12 C.

The yellow weather warning will continue tomorrow and through to 9pm on Friday, when Storm Eunice is set to bring period of very strong winds that the Met Office warns could cause significant disruption.

The Met Office is warning that over the next few days road, rail, air and ferry travel may be disrupted and the public should be aware of the potential for fallen trees and damage to buildings.

Yellow and amber weather warnings are in place for Northern Ireland,

There could also be danger along the coast from large waves and beach material being thrown onto roads.

Power cuts are also possible and there’s the potential for other services, such as mobile phone coverage to be affected.

Fallen trees near Ballycastle during Storm Barra in December. Picture: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
