Yellow weather warnings have been issued for parts of the UK, with snow possible on higher ground.

Temperatures have plummeted in the UK after a mild weekend.

In parts of rural Scotland, temperatures dropped to as low as -7C last night (December 2).

The Met Office has now issued yellow weather warnings for ice and wind. From 9pm today (December 3) to 10am tomorrow (December 4), a yellow ice warning is in place for Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

A yellow wind warning covers Highlands and Eilean Siar, Orkney and Shetland and Strathclyde from 4pm tomorrow to 9pm on December 5.

There could also be some frosty conditions in the South and South East.

Heavy outbreaks of rain are forecast to move into parts of Northern Ireland and western parts of Scotland tomorrow afternoon.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Ramsdale, said: “Northerly winds are bringing chillier weather across the UK through Tuesday. This brings the likelihood of some snow over higher ground in Scotland and northern England at times on Tuesday.”

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Bulmer, said: “At this time it looks like the unsettled conditions will continue into the weekend with a deep low-pressure system probably crossing the UK into Saturday bringing strong winds and rain to some areas. Weather warnings will be issued as the details of the developments and hazards become clearer.”