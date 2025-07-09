Temperatures are forecast to rise to as high as 29°C for parts of the province over the bank holiday weekend.

Saturday, July 12, will also see many areas bask in glorious sunshine, according to the Met Office. The sizzling summer conditions are forecast to build from Thursday (July 10) which will see a maximum temperature around 25 °C, and continue into the following week.

The Met Office says the outlook for Friday to Sunday is for mainly dry weather, becoming very warm or hot with plenty of sunshine. At the coast, however, it may feel fresher at times with sea breezes developing.

With a rise in temperatures predicted, so too will the demand for water. And the message from NI Water is that by making small changes, the public can help reduce water use while staying cool.

With hot days ahead, save water and stay cool is the message from NI Water: Photo by Mark McCormick - Rex Media

Paul Bryce, head of water, NI Water explains: “Our reservoir levels are in a healthy position for this time of year. However, NI Water is concerned that high temperatures can create a huge demand surge from multiple properties using vast quantities of water at the same time.

“If you think of your own water use, you may be using more water intensive equipment, such as power hoses, sprinkler systems, large pools. Coupled with the fact that a lot of people will be enjoying the bank holiday weekend, it can lead to a massive demand for water that our treatment works simply cannot supply.

“The public can help with this by perhaps putting off some of those DIY jobs they may have thought of doing, just until the sunnier days have passed. For example, could you put off washing your car over the weekend? If you fill a paddling pool, could you cover it, so you can reuse it the next day?

"Lawns are great survivors, they can look dried out, but once rain comes, they can quickly spring back to their usual green selves.”