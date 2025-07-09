Temperatures in many parts of Northern Ireland expected to hit 29°C over the bank holiday with water usage appeal issued

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jul 2025, 19:46 BST
Temperatures are forecast to rise to as high as 29°C for parts of the province over the bank holiday weekend.

Saturday, July 12, will also see many areas bask in glorious sunshine, according to the Met Office. The sizzling summer conditions are forecast to build from Thursday (July 10) which will see a maximum temperature around 25 °C, and continue into the following week.

The Met Office says the outlook for Friday to Sunday is for mainly dry weather, becoming very warm or hot with plenty of sunshine. At the coast, however, it may feel fresher at times with sea breezes developing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With a rise in temperatures predicted, so too will the demand for water. And the message from NI Water is that by making small changes, the public can help reduce water use while staying cool.

With hot days ahead, save water and stay cool is the message from NI Water: Photo by Mark McCormick - Rex Mediaplaceholder image
With hot days ahead, save water and stay cool is the message from NI Water: Photo by Mark McCormick - Rex Media

For the best coverage of life in Northern Ireland, sign up to our newsletter now

Paul Bryce, head of water, NI Water explains: “Our reservoir levels are in a healthy position for this time of year. However, NI Water is concerned that high temperatures can create a huge demand surge from multiple properties using vast quantities of water at the same time.

“If you think of your own water use, you may be using more water intensive equipment, such as power hoses, sprinkler systems, large pools. Coupled with the fact that a lot of people will be enjoying the bank holiday weekend, it can lead to a massive demand for water that our treatment works simply cannot supply.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The public can help with this by perhaps putting off some of those DIY jobs they may have thought of doing, just until the sunnier days have passed. For example, could you put off washing your car over the weekend? If you fill a paddling pool, could you cover it, so you can reuse it the next day?

"Lawns are great survivors, they can look dried out, but once rain comes, they can quickly spring back to their usual green selves.”

Related topics:Met OfficeNorthern IrelandDIYNI Water

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice