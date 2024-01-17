Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ongoing cold snap may be causing chaos for some, but for the resident herd at The Donkey Sanctuary Belfast, it was a rare opportunity to enjoy a winter wonderland.

Videos and images courtesy of The Donkey Sanctuary show the adorable animals exploring the snow at the centre in Templepatrick on Tuesday, before heading back inside to their cosy and warm stable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belfast sanctuary supports members of the community through a range of donkey-assisted activities. These ground-based activities support the development of people's life skills and wellbeing, helping individuals to better deal with challenges in everyday life, while also promoting positive attitudes towards donkeys.

Some of the resident herd at The Donkey Sanctuary Belfast exploring the snow at the centre in Templepatrick on Tuesday. Photo: The Donkey Sanctuary

The herd were not the only animals to be spotted enjoying the wintry weather this week.

At Belfast Zoo, Gugas the silverback gorilla was caught on camera by staff gathering snow to build snowballs.

Luckily, there were no visitors for Gugas to use his snowballs on, with the zoo closed due to the weather.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Met Office weather warning for frequent snow showers has been put place until midnight on Thursday, with counties Antrim, Tyrone and Londonderry likely to be most affected.