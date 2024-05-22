Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow weather warning has been issued for north-eastern parts of Northern Ireland.

The warning is in place from 5pm on Wednesday, May 22 until 10.00am on Thursday, May 23.

The Met Office says heavy rain may bring some disruption to affected parts of the region. It further advises the following:

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses;

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings;

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services;

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures;

There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

