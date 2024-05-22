Third weather warning in as many days issued for Northern Ireland
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A yellow weather warning has been issued for north-eastern parts of Northern Ireland.
The warning is in place from 5pm on Wednesday, May 22 until 10.00am on Thursday, May 23.
The Met Office says heavy rain may bring some disruption to affected parts of the region. It further advises the following:
- There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses;
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings;
- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services;
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures;
- There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.
It is the third alert in as many days for Northern Ireland, where yellow warnings for thunderstorms were in place on Monday and Tuesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.