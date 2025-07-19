Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for western counties including the possibility of travel disruption

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms has been issued for the western half of Northern Ireland on Saturday, July 19.

Counties Derry/Londonderry, Fermanagh and Tyrone are expected to bear the brunt of the unseasonal conditions with the warning in place from 12noon until 6pm.

The Met Office is advising scattered showers will turn heavier during the morning with the chance of a few thunderstorms, bringing some travel disruption.

"These could bring 15-20mm within an hour in places, with perhaps as much 30mm in a few hours, more likely in the west of the warning area” it added.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Saturday, July 19, between 12:00noon and 6pm. Image: Met Officeplaceholder image
The public is advised to expect the following:

  • There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus;
  • Possibly some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes;
  • Delays to train services are possible;
  • Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

Showers are forecast to ease towards evening.

