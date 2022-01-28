There are high wind warnings for the whole weekend with strongest gusts on the coast.

From early on Saturday morning until about 3pm there are strong winds forecast for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone, and the north west.

The stormy system bringing strong winds on Saturday has been named as Storm Malik by Danish authorities.

Weather alert

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for Armagh, Belfast Antrim and the North West.

It said: “Strong westerly winds will bring some disruption on Saturday to Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England.

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

The outlook is for Saturday is: “Rain clearing through the morning to leave bright spells and a few showers near northern coasts. Strong or gale force southwesterly winds becoming northwesterly and easing through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: “Staying unsettled with wind and rain on Sunday. Cold, bright and breezy with scattered showers on Monday. Rain clearing south on Tuesday and staying windy.”

