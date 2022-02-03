Weather warning for NI: ice and wintry showers forecast

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place for Northern Ireland tonight with wintry showers forecast.

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 2:40 pm

The Met Office says that rain over the north west will cross the rest of Northern Ireland during the evening.

Forecasters are warning that these showers will turn increasingly wintry overnight, particularly in heavier outbreaks around northern coastal regions.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Temperatures will drop to a minimum of -1 C.

The yellow warning is in place from 3am to 10am tomorrow (Friday, February 4), with some icy patches expected.

The Met Office warns that the public should take care to avoid slips and falls on icy surfaces including untreated roads and pavements.

The Department for Infrastructure has said that salting is planning on the main routes likely to be affected by icy conditions, but advised all road users to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

Read More

Read More
Omicron scam warning as public asked to fork out for test kits
A yellow warning for ice has been put in place for Northern Ireland.
The warning was issued by the Met Office.
Northern IrelandMet OfficeTemperaturesDepartment for Infrastructure