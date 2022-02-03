Weather warning for NI: ice and wintry showers forecast

The Met Office says that rain over the north west will cross the rest of Northern Ireland during the evening.

Forecasters are warning that these showers will turn increasingly wintry overnight, particularly in heavier outbreaks around northern coastal regions.

Temperatures will drop to a minimum of -1 C.

The yellow warning is in place from 3am to 10am tomorrow (Friday, February 4), with some icy patches expected.

The Met Office warns that the public should take care to avoid slips and falls on icy surfaces including untreated roads and pavements.

The Department for Infrastructure has said that salting is planning on the main routes likely to be affected by icy conditions, but advised all road users to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

