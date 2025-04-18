Weather warning issued for Northern Ireland for Good Friday and Easter Saturday
The Met Office has put the warning in place from 2pm on Friday to 3pm on Saturday.
It extends across parts of Co Antrim and Co Down.
Forecasters say a prolonged spell of persistent, and at times heavy, rain will develop on Good Friday and will last well into Easter Saturday.
They warn that 20 to 40mm of rain is likely to build up widely with 50 to 75mm over some higher ground and perhaps in excess of 75mm in some areas.
This may result in the possible flooding of homes and businesses.
Spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer and bus and train services may also be affected.
