3 . THAT'S A DAY FOR THE FIRE

'That's a day for the fire'...this phrase harks back to the days when most people heated their homes from an open fire in the living room. There was nothing better than sitting at the fireside, toasty-warm. So when the day was bitterly cold, we would long to be sitting beside the hearth hence "that's a day for the fire". Photo: PIXABAY