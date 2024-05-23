WEATHER WATCHING: 10 strange sayings we love to say about the weather

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd May 2024, 10:48 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 11:08 BST
Looking out the window today, it’s hard to believe that June is just around the corner.

Looking at our video from a stormy Portrush this morning, the old weather warning sprung to mind: Don’t cast a clout ‘til May is out!

But what does it actually mean? This got us thinking...what other strange weather sayings do we have?

Let’s be honest, talking about the weather is one of our favourite topics of conversation!

Here’s a few of our sayings to think about…

"That wind would cut corn"A rural saying meaning that the wind is so cold and biting that it's almost sharp enough, like a knife or scythe, to cut through corn.

1. THAT WIND WOULD CUT CORN

Don't cast a clout 'til May is out.The word clout is an Old English word for clothing with the saying serving as a reminder to not be quick in chucking or putting away winter woolies until May is out.

2. DON'T CAST A CLOUT 'TIL MAY IS OUT

'That's a day for the fire'...this phrase harks back to the days when most people heated their homes from an open fire in the living room. There was nothing better than sitting at the fireside, toasty-warm. So when the day was bitterly cold, we would long to be sitting beside the hearth hence "that's a day for the fire".

3. THAT'S A DAY FOR THE FIRE

The phrase is supposed to have originated in England in the 17th century. City streets were then filthy and heavy rain would occasionally carry along dead animals. Also, cats and dogs both have ancient associations with bad weather.

4. RAINING CATS AND DOGS

