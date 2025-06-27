Will weekend heatwave hit Northern Ireland? Temperature to shoot to 34°C in parts of UK as government issues health warnings

​​Northern Ireland is to see much warmer weather over the weekend – but the soaring heat seen in much of the UK is going to give Ulster a miss.

​Parts of the middle and south of England are forecast to have thermometer-busting temperatures of over 30°C during the weekend and into the start of next week.

The mercury’s supposed to shoot so high that health warnings have been issued about the heat, and there’s a chance the UK could record the hottest June day the country’s ever had.

But Northern Ireland’s not going to hit those extremes. According to a Met Office spokeswoman, things will be hotter than normal, but around 10°C to 15°C less than in the parts of England set to truly bake.

Sun-worshippers will be flocking to beaches in Britain this weekend - but Northern Ireland's to have a more humid time. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Predicting highs of 21°C to 23°C on Sunday and Monday, a little above the typical June norm, she said: “The heatwave over the next few days is mostly limited to the south and east of the UK, so won’t affect Northern Ireland.”

Stating that the province’s weekend will be cloudy and occasionally humid with a sometime risk of showers, she said Saturday will see a cloudy and damp start, though rain should clear to leave a dry and pleasant afternoon with sunny intervals.

“Still rather breezy,” she said, “but highs of 20°C to 21°C.”

Sunday could see some patchy rain, with light wind and a humid feel. After a mild night, with temperatures in the mid-teens, Monday’s dry start will turn into rain and showers moving in from the west over the course of the afternoon, and again will be a humid day.