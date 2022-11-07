The warning is in place from 6.00pm until just before midnight along areas in Co Down including Downpatrick , Donaghadee, Newcastle and Newtownards.

It advises: “A short period of very heavy rain and squally winds likely to cause some disruption.”

The warning adds: “Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely; bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer; spray and temporary flooding on roads probably making journey times longer; delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely and some short term loss of power and other services is possible.”