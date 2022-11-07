Yellow weather warning for rain and wind
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain and wind for parts of Northern Ireland this evening (Monday).
The warning is in place from 6.00pm until just before midnight along areas in Co Down including Downpatrick, Donaghadee, Newcastle and Newtownards.
It advises: “A short period of very heavy rain and squally winds likely to cause some disruption.”
The warning adds: “Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely; bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer; spray and temporary flooding on roads probably making journey times longer; delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely and some short term loss of power and other services is possible.”